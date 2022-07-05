BMO Harris Bank Center works to ‘improve fan experience’ with upgrades

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of the hockey season months away, workers at the BMO Harris Bank Center focus on improving the IceHogs’ fan experience.

A new jumbotron, upgraded bathrooms, a WIFI system and ribbon board will be installed in the arena. General manager Gretchen Gilmore is very excited about the project, hoping a nicer arena will attract more performers.

“When we bring acts and artists to Rockford, we kind of want to roll out the red as much as we can, and encourage them to return,” Gilmore told 23 News.

This is phase two of a three phase project. Ryan Snider, President of Business Operations for the Rockford IceHogs, says this phase will go right up to the start of the hockey season.

“We expect that the construction, renovation, putting the place back together, as you can see it’s torn apart a little bit right now, that will lead all the way up to the start of the season. So probably early to mid October,” he said.

Sniders says when the Chicago Blackhawks purchased the IceHogs, their goal was to improve the fan experience and these upgrades will help them keep that promise.

“When they come and experience an event at the BMO it’s special to them. We’re able to put some more amenities in place that they’re able to experience, and just bring the events to life. A lot of the LED technology we’ll be putting in this summer will do that as well,” Sniders said.

Construction won’t impede shows scheduled this summer. Instead, it will halt, and pick up once the performance ends.

