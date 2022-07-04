‘Swatting’ pranks pose threat to unsuspecting targets for social media gain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of fake calls trickled into the Rockford Police Department 9-1-1 center this weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert.

On Saturday, July 2, around 1:26 p.m., a call came in regarding an alleged drug deal at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, 1128 Russell Ave., in Rockford. Rockford Park District Police responded to the area, but the vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was already seen leaving the park.

Then, another call was received roughly 30 minutes later regarding someone selling drugs out of a vehicle at Levings Lake Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., in Rockford. The vehicle description matched the information from the Talcott-Page Memorial Park call.

Around 3 p.m. Rockford police received a third fake 9-1-1 call from the same number and same voice as the previous calls regarding alleged drug deals in two parks.

During an investigation, Rockford Park District Police discovered 21-year-old Jovawn Reynolds as the suspect allegedly making intentional fake 9-1-1 calls and waiting for police to arrive to capture their response on video for social media.

Reynolds has been charged with false alarm/complaint to 9-1-1. He was also charged for an obscured license plate and failure to stop.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.