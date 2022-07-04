Advertisement

Rockford Mayor releases statement ahead of Fourth of July events

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke with 23 News on today's events.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke with 23 News on today's events.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Growing concerns leave community members questioning their Fourth of July plans, after a mass shooting Monday morning in a north suburb of Chicago.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara addressed those concerns Monday afternoon in a statement citing rigorous public safety and security planning for city-wide events.

“While today’s shooting in Highland Park was horrific, it is the type of incident we plan for when handling security for large events. The safety of the participants and the public is at the forefront of all decision making. Our incredible police officers will be on the streets working to ensure our community remains safe,” McNamara told 23 News.

Rockford’s annual Fourth of July plans will not be postponed, according to organizers, despite severe weather warnings and Monday’s tragedy which took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

Authorities told the public that the attack looked to be targeted, and while the shooter is still at-large, there is no reason to believe there is an extraneous threat to public safety.

