One dead in Winnebago County crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old died Sunday night after a devastating crash at North Meridian and Freeport roads in Rockton.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver pending family notification.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 11:30 Sunday night when the driver ran through a stop sign while heading south on Meridian Road. Another vehicle traveling west on Freeport Road hit the first vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and more information will be released on this case as it is confirmed.

