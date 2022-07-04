Local church invites community for fireworks and prayers

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people gathered Sunday night to kick off Independence Day with prayer, fireworks and fun.

The Crossroads Community Church combined its Sunday service with an Independence Day celebration. After attending Mass, Church members enjoyed food and yard games. At the end of the night, everyone watched the Winnebago firework show.

Campus Pastor Rich Sparling said it was a great way to bring people together for good fun and good faith.

“We are people who just want to love people, and we want to love our community. We want to be a community. A family really,” said Sparling. “So, anything we can do that sets the tone of people loving people for the sake of modeling the love of Jesus Christ, we are going to do events like that indefinitely.”

