Advertisement

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. (Source: WCBS, ZACHARI GALLO, CNN)
By Thalia Perez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said.

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. He wrestled the shark to get away.

“I hit the shark three times,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Gallo said he received stitches on his chest and was released from the hospital.

He’s grateful to be home recovering with his wife and baby.

“The most important thing is to respect the ocean,” Gallo said. “Respect that there are creatures out there and always swim by a lifeguard because you know they will be there to help if there’s a situation.”

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to news of abortion clinic coming to Rockford.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
The woman told police that as she was walking to her car, her purse was grabbed from behind.
Do you recognize these faces? They’re wanted for robbery in Rockford.
Non life-threatening injuries
Multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic at East State and Longwood Streets

Latest News

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say
‘Swatting’ pranks pose threat to unsuspecting targets for social media gain
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting