Know before you go: Fourth of July parade and fireworks planning

Parking in downtown Rockford fills up quick during large scale events like parades and festivals.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Independence Day celebrations started at 7 on Monday morning in the city of Rockford and are scheduled throughout the night.

However, the bulk of holiday traffic downtown is expected from 4 to 10:30 p.m. surrounding the city’s annual parade and fireworks display. The following traffic patterns will be in place until the annual fireworks display ends this evening:

  • Street closures start at 11 Monday morning, beginning with the Morgan Street Bridge. All streets will be closed by 3 p.m. in the area of Charles and State Street, Jefferson Street, Church Street and Morgan Street.
  • Police traffic control on 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th streets will allow traffic to cross periodically, but motorists are urged to avoid arterial routes and use alternate routes.
  • Jefferson Street Bridge will remain completely open for travelling to the west side of downtown.
  • The annual Fourth of July parade starts at 5 p.m. Monday, forming at 7th Street & 6th Avenue., head north on 7th Street to E. State Street., west on State Steet. to Wyman Street, ending at Church Street. Main Street will be completely open after the parade.
  • Fireworks viewing will be permitted on the Morgan Street Bridge, the southern lanes of the Chestnut Street Bridge and the State Street Bridge (after the parade) Many excellent sites are available throughout the city, including local parks. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m
  • Parking downtown is limited. Carpooling is encouraged for those traveling downtown.
  • Parking is available in the first three floors of the parking deck west of the BMO Harris Bank Center on S. Church Street , in the parking deck east of the Coronado Theatre on N. Main just north of Jefferson Street., and in various municipal surface parking lots.
  • There are no fees for parking in the parking decks on July 4.
  • Please watch for signs at private lots.
  • Do not park in any lot or space where signs are posted warning that cars will be towed, as well as any city streets posted “No Parking”.

