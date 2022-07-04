Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Potential Twice Today/Tonight

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heat Advisories off to our west with chances of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms around noon. Highs today in the upper 80′s as humidity returns. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 70′s. Middle 90′s tomorrow with a heat index around 106 degrees. Unsettled for the rest of the week.

