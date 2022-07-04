Advertisement

Driver named in fatal Winnebago County crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old died Sunday night after a devastating crash at North Meridian and Freeport roads in Rockton.

The Winnebago County Coroner found that the driver, Tristan Clay, of Rockford, died from blunt trauma of the head due to the crash.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 11:30 Sunday night when the driver ran through a stop sign while heading south on Meridian Road. Another vehicle traveling west on Freeport Road hit the first vehicle.

Clay died at the scene.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and more information will be released on this case as it is confirmed.

