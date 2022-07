ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny and hot for our Sunday with highs in the low 90′s. Humidity will start to increase by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the 4th of July with highs in the low 90′s and feel like values close to 96 degrees. Some of the storms could be severe. We will remain unsettled through at least the middle of next week.

