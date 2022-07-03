Advertisement

Rockford EAA Chapter 22 honors local veterans on holiday weekend

Veterans even had the chance to take a free ride up in a plane. The EAA Chapter 22 was started in 1956.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 22 spent Saturday afternoon honoring veterans at the Cottonwood Airport in Rockford.

Organizers say the afternoon was dedicated to all veterans, no matter what service, no matter what war. Opening ceremonies included the Durand VFW color guard raising the flag, singing of the national anthem followed by guest speeches.

“Next month we’re actually having, open to the public a corn boil out here again so we hope to have a lot of planes come in and of course the general public come in and enjoy the atmosphere, check out our chapter and enjoy some corn,” said EAA Chapter 22 president, Jeff Bonaguro.

