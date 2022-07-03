Rockford community celebrates ‘A League of Their Own’ 30th Anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A League of Their Own fans get treated to a series of their own based on the 1992 movie.

The 1992 classic directed by Penny Marshall tells the story of the Rockford Peaches. 30 Years since it graced the big screen, a league of their own series premieres on prime video next month, but not before Amazon brings an advanced series screening to the Peaches’ backyard.

“I think the Rockford Peaches in the history of Rockford is a great thing that we have. The Coronado Theatre is another great thing that we have and the two of them together, I think it’s a big winner,” says Tim Boeselager, who attended the screening with his wife Kim.

Stars of the new prime video series feel privileged to shine a light on women in baseball 50 years since the establishment of Title IX.

“It feels amazing just being in Rockford and seeing the real Rockfordians. Being here I feel like we did a really great job. It brings me right back to filming and everybody did such a good job on this series and I’m just so glad we get to bring it home,” says Chante Adams, who plays “Max” in the upcoming Prime Video series.

“Being at the home of the peaches is just a privilege and an honor. Being here to celebrate the movie is just amazing, so many people hold it dear and clear including myself,” says Executive Producer Desta Tedros Reff.

Despite the last Peaches game in 1954, the team’s impact spans generations old and new.

“It’s just neat to see people just coming downtown and thriving. This has been incredible. We love to see things like this,” says Kim Boeselager.

Those who didn’t get a chance to see the first episode will get to see it once the series releases Friday august 12.

Attendees also heard a discussion following the screening, which included stars of the movie and the upcoming series.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.