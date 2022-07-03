Local MMA fighters step into the octagon at Stateline Rumble #1

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Amateur mixed martial artists from the Midwest made their way to the Eclipse Center in Beloit for the first Stateline Rumble.

There were plenty of local MMA fighters on the card, mainly fighting out of either Delarosa Submission Wrestling in Roscoe or Northern Illinois Combat Club in Machesney Park.

One of those stepping into the octagon Saturday night was Mike Anthony. This was Anthony’s first fight back in 11 years. The Roscoe native controlled the first two rounds of his match against De’Aundre Tipton from Milwaukee. However, in the third round, Tipton was able to get Anthony in a chokehold, forcing the referee to stop the match.

“The Relentless” Shad Walters had to be relentless in his bout against Bill Prochniewski. The Rockford native went the distance with Prochniewski. Walters scored a split decision victory for the Northern Illinois Combat Club.

The biggest pop of the night came for Jordan Henthorn. Beloit’s own made his amateur MMA debut. Fighting out of Delarosa Submission Wrestling, Henthorn quickly made work of his opponent, Dan O’Dell. Henthorn rocked O’Dell with a left, then continued to swing away, until the ref stepped in and stopped the fight less than a minute into the match.

