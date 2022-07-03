Celebrity softball game shows importance of women’s sports

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thirty years after “A League of Their Own” debuted, it’s not only still being talked about, It’s being celebrated. The Rockford community continues to show its appreciation for the Peaches.

For some, “A League of Their Own” is not just a movie, it’s a movement.

“I feel like this movie has just created so much opportunity really, and empowerment for girls,” said actress Megan Cavanagh.

Saturday, the Rockford community came together at the famed Beyer Stadium for a celebrity softball game. Even former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Maybelle Blair was on hand and signing autographs.

“I feel like “A League of Their Own” was a stepping stone to making that happen,” said Cavanagh. “And that just makes my heart warm.”

Cavanagh is known for her role as Marla Hooch in the movie. While she was the manager for one of the teams, she also stepped into the box again.

“It’s an honor and a privilege. I’m coaching this team, I’m hoping we’re going to win, but mostly, we’re just here to have a really good time. I’m happy to be here.”

“It’s a great experience right now, being out,” explained Rock Valley College softball player Kelli Riordan. “Since Maddie and Jenna are freshman, one last time playing with them. It felt really good and it was fun. It was such a good event and it was good to see all the Rockford Peaches out here. It was fun.”

Riordan says she watched the movie growing up. She says it’s great to see women in sports being celebrated.

“I think it’s such a good thing because I feel a lot of times that women’s sports are overlooked,” said Riordan. “So now, it’s like yeah, we’re proving something out here.”

While the Rockford All-Stars won the game, it was a win-win for everyone involved.

“Anytime we can inspire and help kids find their way and what they love and their passion, I’m all for it.”

