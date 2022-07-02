Advertisement

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights.

McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.

The mayor wasn’t aware of the report but says as long as the location is zoned properly, he’s in favor of it.

“We need more healthcare providers in our community. Right now, truthfully, women are under attack in our country. Women deserve the right to healthcare, they deserve the right to their choices in healthcare, and I am highly supportive of that,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Residents across Illinois and the U.S. have felt the squeeze of inflation this year.
What the Illinois tax relief program means for you
3 kayakers got lost as night fell on Killburn Creek. Luckily, responders found them quickly and...
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford

Latest News

Housing Authority awarded $220k for radon testing and mitigation.
Rockford Housing Authority receives $220,000 for radon mitigation
Winnebago County deputies will be out this weekend patrolling the river during the holiday.
Deputies update boating, wake restrictions on Rock River during fireworks event
A small crowd gathered in the 600 block of Auburn St. on Friday in protest of a possible...
Activists rally against proposed abortion services site
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears