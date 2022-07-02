Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights.

McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.

The mayor wasn’t aware of the report but says as long as the location is zoned properly, he’s in favor of it.

“We need more healthcare providers in our community. Right now, truthfully, women are under attack in our country. Women deserve the right to healthcare, they deserve the right to their choices in healthcare, and I am highly supportive of that,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.