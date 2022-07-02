Rockford Housing Authority receives $220,000 for radon mitigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Housing Authority receives a nice chunk of money to help protect low-income families from radon.

RHA was awarded more than $220,000 to mitigate 36 residential units. Those units have already been tested and show to have higher levels of radon.

The housing authority will test the remaining 450 units to help guide further planning for radon mitigation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates about one in 15 homes have elevated radon levels.

