Rockford Art Deli hosts Top Gun inspired free print day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Deli welcomed customers to enter the danger zone on Saturday for a Top Gun inspired Independence Day weekend free print day.

You could bring your own shirt or they had blank ones for $10. Ink of the day was black and people could get creative with their Top Gun design.

This is the 12th year RAD has organized a 4th of July free print day. If you missed out on Saturday, RAD will host its next print day on August 13 & 15 for the annual 815 day in Rockford.

“We’ve got definitely some big fans that come out every year every design, I don’t know how they have room in their closets but they keep getting the shirts and we try to make it a fun family affordable event so anyone can get a shirt because they just bring a blank shirt and get it for free,” said Jarrod Hennis, Rockford Art Deli owner.

