River Bluff referendum hangs on Winnebago County election investigation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Advocates for a property-tax increase that could save a local nursing home face a bump in the road after the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office issues a statement saying the ballots’ results are under review, specifically in the referendum section.

For more than 150 years, River Bluff has housed senior residents on Medicaid. The advisory question for voters regarding the future of River Bluff is one of several under review by the county clerk.

“What happens to so many people who do not have children, do not have cousins, do not have nieces or nephews... where are we going to put them,” said Angie Goral, Winnebago County Board member.

Goral is a huge advocate for River Bluff Nursing home and fights to keep the facility running. The advisory question asked voters if Winnebago County should raise property taxes for the upkeep of River Bluff nursing home. The .05% property tax increase would mean an extra $25 for a home worth $150,000.

Nearly 95% of the unofficial results voting in favor of the raise, Goral feels confident the outcome will be yes, because the issue doesn’t involve the city of Rockford.

“I’m just so pleased that they found this right away because it takes two weeks to certify the votes. Now, the city’s fine, it was on the county’s side. So the county, we’ll see”

The Board of Elections staff members told 23 News it wasn’t notified about the issue, meaning the county should have it under control.

Some of the other referenda under review include the North Park and Northwest Fire Department who hope tax levy’s will bring more emergency and rescue equipment.

