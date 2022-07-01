Advertisement

VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Residents across Illinois and the U.S. have felt the squeeze of inflation this year.
What the Illinois tax relief program means for you
3 kayakers got lost as night fell on Killburn Creek. Luckily, responders found them quickly and...
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford

Latest News

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out.
Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire
Winnebago County deputies will be out this weekend patrolling the river during the holiday.
Deputies update boating, wake restrictions on Rock River during fireworks event
A small crowd gathered in the 600 block of Auburn St. on Friday in protest of a possible...
Pro-life activists rally against abortion services site
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year