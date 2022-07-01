Suspect at-large in 2020 murder case, according to Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A search is underway for a man suspected of a first-degree murder from October 2020.

Rico Jefferson, 32, of Rockford is wanted in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Maurice Simmons.

Police say that they responded to the scene of the crime around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. It was there that they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot would. Soon after police found him, Simmons was pronounced dead.

After nearly two years of investigation, detectives identified Jefferson as the suspect in Simmons’ killing, and issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, July 1.

Anyone with information on Jerfferson’s whereabouts or this crime can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900, contact their Facebook or Twitter pages, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

