Pro-life activists rally against abortion services site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Signs and banners lined Auburn Street on Friday afternoon in protest of a possible abortion services site in Rockford.

Pro-lifers gathered, some in prayer and others in protest, outside of a building who’s new owner says could be open by July 5.

23 News first broke the news of the prospective clinic on Thursday, June 30 after Dr. Dennis Christensen, an obstetrician and gynecologist and chief executive officer for Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, purchased the building in the 600 block of Auburn Street.

Affiliated Medical Services was one of four clinics in Wisconsin that provided abortion services before last week’s Supreme Court ruling which put abortion rights in the hands of each state.

In a Facebook post about a week ago, Affiliated Medical Services alerted patients it would no longer offer abortion services, but that clinic staff was attempting to “reestablish a way to provide care for our patients via Illinois.”

Friday’s rally was organized by the Rockford Family Initiative, a pro-life, faith-based organization specifically focused on anti-abortion activism.

