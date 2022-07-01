Mainly dry holiday weekend upon us but have the umbrella handy at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The extended holiday weekend is almost here and the weather for the most part looks great. However, there will be hit-or-miss rain chances at times but from what we’re thinking now, it’s not going to be a washout.

Thursday marked the 15th day of 2022 where Rockford had a high of 90° or more, as we reached 91° for the official high. A cold front moving through Friday morning will drop our temperatures just a smidge for the holiday weekend but I do anticipate more 90s in our near future.

Let’s start off with Friday. That cold front will move across the region during the day and it will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with it. This will be an early-day event with clearing skies taking place in the afternoon and evening. If you’ll be out Friday morning, have the umbrella handy in case you do encounter rain. No severe weather will come from this but some lightning and brief downpours are possible.

A cold front will bring rain for some but not all spots early in the day Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Things will be drying out by the afternoon and even more so in the evening Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will be widely scattered as there will likely be some spots that receive no rain. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-80s but it will still come with a bit of humidity in the air. Any outdoor events like the Beloit Sky Carp game vs. South Bend, Rockford City Market and Friday Night Flix should go off with no problems at night.

Rain will be ending before Friday night with any outdoor events at night going on without problems. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Now as we get into the weekend, the overwhelming majority of it will be dry. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon across the Stateline but those again will be widely scattered. High temperatures Saturday will once again be seasonable in the mid-80s. We’ll warm up a smidge on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and the day should be rain-free for the most part. Be sure to have the sunblock handy through the weekend as the skies will be mainly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon in a few spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Independence Day on Monday is the day we’re keeping an eye on because it does come with a chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially in the later afternoon and evening. Do not cancel any outdoor plans for the holiday as still there will be plenty of dry hours. But the key overall is to stay tuned to our forecast as we fine-tune it through the weekend before Monday comes around. Otherwise, Independence Day calls for highs around 90°.

Mid-to-upper 80s each day with rain chances existing each day but they are small ones. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The holiday weekend will not be a washout. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going into next week, there are rain chances each day through late next work week and any rain chance we get in the forecast is good. We’re going to end June in a rainfall deficit of more than three inches for the month. This also comes as the abnormally dry conditions extended across our viewing area and Illinois. A Moderate Drought in the state also got a bit bigger and I anticipate that trend continuing unless we get widespread big rains.

June 2022 will go down in a rainfall deficit being more than three inches below normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More spots are getting into a minor drought across Illinois with a Moderate Drought also in place for some. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

