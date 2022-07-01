IceHogs sign defenseman Andrew Perrott

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs continue to make offseason moves toward the future. A week after signing a forward, Rockford adds depth on defense.

The Hogs signed Andrew Perrott to a one-year AHL deal. The 20-year-old defenseman played four years in the Ontario Hockey League. It would have been five had it not been for COVID canceling the junior hockey season in 2021. Instead, Perrott spent that year overseas playing professionally in Slovakia. This past season he had 22 assists and four goals with the Windsor Spitfires. He’s been to a couple of prospect camps in the past, but knows this is his shot to make an impact.

“This year, heading into camp, kind of knowing for sure this is it, there’s no turning around, going back to junior hockey, to a nice comfy house where your food and laundry is all made up and done for you,” explained Perrott. “So, just definitely super excited for it and kind of ready for the whole turnaround process to becoming a pro and an adult in the same kind of timeframe. So, I’m really looking forward to it.”

He already has plenty of ties to the organization. His father, Nathan, skated in parts of four seasons in the NHL and seven seasons in the AHL including the Blackhawks’ affiliate at that time in Norfolk (2000-2002). Perrott also knows plenty of guys that are already in Rockford. He says he knows Kurtis Gabriel and Isaak Phillips personally, skated with DJ Busdeker in Michigan, played with Alec Regula when the two were with the London Knights, and goalie Mitchell Weeks, who just signed with the IceHogs earlier in this month.

“Having those kind of similar age, like-minded people around me as well will definitely help me turn the page into pro (hockey).”

Perrott knows he’s also joining a club that has a ton of young prospects on the blue line. He says he just needs to be himself to earn that playing time.

“For myself, it’s just to excel at the things I do well. For me, that’s playing defense, the little things,” said Perrott. “Good stick, physical, finishing my hits, blocking shots, boxing out in front. For me, moving pucks north as quick as possible. The more efficient I can move pucks out of the defensive zone, the more time we’re in the offensive zone, through my breakout passes, the better I play and the more efficient and the better the team plays.”

