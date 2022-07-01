Advertisement

Do you recognize these faces? They’re wanted for robbery in Rockford.

The woman told police that as she was walking to her car, her purse was grabbed from behind.
The woman told police that as she was walking to her car, her purse was grabbed from behind.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four suspects were caught on surveillance video just before a 79-year-old woman was robbed in a parking lot Monday.

Police say around 5:25 p.m. on June 27, the woman left the U.S. Tobacco store on N. Mulford Road in Rockford, and as she was walking to her car, someone grabbed her purse from behind.

The woman told police that after the person grabbed her purse, he jumped into a blue car with three others and took off.

Police are looking for the individuals pictured below:

The four individuals pictured were caught on camera inside the convenience store just before...
The four individuals pictured were caught on camera inside the convenience store just before the robbery.(Rockford Police Department)

Anyone with information on these individuals can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Residents across Illinois and the U.S. have felt the squeeze of inflation this year.
What the Illinois tax relief program means for you
3 kayakers got lost as night fell on Killburn Creek. Luckily, responders found them quickly and...
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford

Latest News

Rockford police
Suspect at-large in 2020 murder case, according to Rockford police
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Wight Tumble Academy brings home multiple USTA National titles