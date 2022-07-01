Do you recognize these faces? They’re wanted for robbery in Rockford.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four suspects were caught on surveillance video just before a 79-year-old woman was robbed in a parking lot Monday.

Police say around 5:25 p.m. on June 27, the woman left the U.S. Tobacco store on N. Mulford Road in Rockford, and as she was walking to her car, someone grabbed her purse from behind.

The woman told police that after the person grabbed her purse, he jumped into a blue car with three others and took off.

Police are looking for the individuals pictured below:

The four individuals pictured were caught on camera inside the convenience store just before the robbery. (Rockford Police Department)

Anyone with information on these individuals can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

