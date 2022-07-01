Advertisement

Deputies update boating, wake restrictions on Rock River during fireworks event

Winnebago County deputies will be out this weekend patrolling the river during the holiday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Safety is the first concern for law enforcement this Fourth of July, which is why the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released updates on watercraft restrictions and patrol presence ahead of the holiday weekend.

Effective from 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4, until fireworks end in downtown Rockford, the Rock River will be “CLOSED” for the public’s safety.

The closure extends south of the Chestnut Street Bridge to the Fordham Dam, and from the Morgan Street Bridge north to the Fordham Dam

From the Auburn Street Bridge south to the Fordham Dam a temporary “No Wake” Zone will also be in effect during the display.

During the holiday weekend, Winnebago County Sheriff’s will increase patrol presence on the Rock River.

Non-Emergency calls for service should be directed to 815-262-2600, or if you have an emergency please call 9-1-1.

