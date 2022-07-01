Beloit youth boxer set to represent Rockford Patriots Boxing Club, USA Boxing on international stage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez looked like any other kid when he first stepped inside the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club.

“Yeah when he (Arcos-Rodriguez) first came in, just like any other nine or 10-year-old boy, they kind of come in, they mope around a little bit, they’re discovering themselves, it’s a new, exciting sport, they’re not really attuned with everything, they don’t know what’s going on,” RPBC Coach Jimmy Goodman Jr. said.

“It’s amazing watching these kids grow into one of the best kids in the country, if not, some of the best in the world,” Goodman said.

Now at the age of 16, the Beloit Memorial student will head to Colorado Springs in July to train with the USA Boxing Youth High Performance Team. Following his training, Arcos-Rodriguez and his teammates will head to Mexico City to compete at the Youth Continental Championships in August.

The young boxer didn’t expect a rising up to national prominence.

“I never thought I’d make it that far, kinda pushed myself, my dad helped me, every coach in this gym helped a lot too and a lot of sparring, there’s some kids out there that have helped me a lot,” Arcos-Rodriguez said.

“There were just some people that we’re saying I would never do nothing, or I should just quit or that I’m not going to go anywhere with this but it just motivated me more to keep going,” Arcos-Rodriguez added.

The super heavyweight said Andy Ruiz Jr. would be his professional comparison.

“Andy Ruiz (Jr.) comes in and his looks are deceiving, you know? And Braulio, I think you look at him and you think more of a football player, rather than a boxer,” Goodman said, “Don’t let that stockiness deceive you because he packs a punch.”

Even though he may not be from Rockford, Arcos-Rodriguez is looking forward to putting the forest city on the map.

“I love to represent Rockford everywhere, any show I can get, any tournament, I love to represent this gym and Rockford,” Arcos-Rodriguez said, “I like to see the people from here succeed, I want to see them up there as well, I want them on the team as well, maybe not this year or next year but they’re going to be out there soon.”

