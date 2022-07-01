Advertisement

‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska

One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain arrived at the scene, just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Fire takes life of Lena woman, injures husband.
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Residents across Illinois and the U.S. have felt the squeeze of inflation this year.
What the Illinois tax relief program means for you
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say

Latest News

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Authorities said at least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas. (Source:...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Police say a Louisiana mother was drunk when her infant daughter died from suffocation after...
Mother was drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say