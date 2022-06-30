Youth discover the Wizarding World of 4-H

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Muggles and pure bloods were sent to school Thursday as they gathered together in Rockton to create their magic wands and become full-fledged wizards.

The Wizarding World of 4-H celebrated it’s second year with young wizards being sorted into their wizard houses and getting to create their very own broom and go through an obstacle course. Cape wearing, candle making, and a wizard tournament were also in store for these young sorcerers. The crafts and activities were also teaching kids about the learning experiences of everyday life, such as bird migration.

Winnebago County 4-H Program Coordinator Becky Gocken talks about how the kids are learning the magic of real skills while also having fun. “So they are learning a lot of different creativities through the needle felting, that’s obviously a crafting type of thing. The candles you know that they’re learning measurement, then the brooms, like I said, they’re going to be flying those through an obstacle course and learning about the migration of birds.”

