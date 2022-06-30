Advertisement

Youth discover the Wizarding World of 4-H

Kids put on their wizard hats and thinking caps as they discovered the magic of learning.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Muggles and pure bloods were sent to school Thursday as they gathered together in Rockton to create their magic wands and become full-fledged wizards.

The Wizarding World of 4-H celebrated it’s second year with young wizards being sorted into their wizard houses and getting to create their very own broom and go through an obstacle course. Cape wearing, candle making, and a wizard tournament were also in store for these young sorcerers. The crafts and activities were also teaching kids about the learning experiences of everyday life, such as bird migration.

Winnebago County 4-H Program Coordinator Becky Gocken talks about how the kids are learning the magic of real skills while also having fun. “So they are learning a lot of different creativities through the needle felting, that’s obviously a crafting type of thing. The candles you know that they’re learning measurement, then the brooms, like I said, they’re going to be flying those through an obstacle course and learning about the migration of birds.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman’s van found abandoned, police continue to search
Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

Latest News

3 kayakers got lost as night fell on Killburn Creek. Luckily, responders found them quickly and...
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
Illinois congressional redistrict map
Leaders talk about voting and redrawn districts
Leaders talk about redrawn districts
Leaders talk about redrawn districts
Governor J.B Pritzker signed a legislation that will increase healthy food options in school...
Governor Pritzker signs legislation to increase access healthy foods in schools