What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Thursday starts a slew of family-friendly entertainment in the stateline. Here’s a list of what’s happening:
Friday, July 1
- Discovery Center hosts KABOOM! Witness explosions, send stomp rockets soaring, construct light and sound creations, and create a red, white, and blue masterpiece. Museum opens at 9:30 a.m. and activities will be ongoing until 3 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission - $10/person; free to Discovery Center members and children age 1 and younger.
Sunday, July 3
- Independence Speed Weekend starts at 5 p.m. at the Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Rd. in Loves Park.
- Star Spangled Spectacular featuring the Rockford Symphony Orchestra from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Starlight and Studio Theatre, 3301 N Mulford Rd. in Rockford.
Monday, July 4
- Lifescape 4th of July Classic race is a wonderful way to celebrate our nation and support a local nonprofit. Racers have the choice of running an 8k, a 2-mile, or participating in the 1-mile family fun walk. All racers will receive race swag, including finisher medals, stylish one of a kind race T-shirts, and all you can eat pancakes at the downtown Rockford city pavilion (Where City Market is held). We will have all you can eat pancakes, plus plenty of other fresh breakfast foods and refreshments, live local music, and an award ceremony.
- Fourth of July Spectacular! at ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave Beloit, Wis. from 6 to 10 p.m. No outside food or drink is allowed, but concessions will be available throughout the event.
- Kirkland 4th of July Parade on IL-72 in Kirkland from 5 to 10 p.m. followed by fireworks.
For those in search of a list of local fireworks shows, Stateline Kids has an excellent tally of celebrations being held Saturday through Monday from Lee County to McHenry County.
