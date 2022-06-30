What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events

Lifescape 4th of July Classic race is a wonderful way to celebrate our nation and support a local nonprofit. Racers have the choice of running an 8k, a 2-mile, or participating in the 1-mile family fun walk. All racers will receive race swag, including finisher medals, stylish one of a kind race T-shirts, and all you can eat pancakes at the downtown Rockford city pavilion (Where City Market is held). We will have all you can eat pancakes, plus plenty of other fresh breakfast foods and refreshments, live local music, and an award ceremony.