Route 251 and Harlem Rd. Thursday traffic delays

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The major challenges for businesses along Harlem Rd. now changes from “pandemic” to construction, but many owners say the short term obstacles will lead to long term benefits.

A construction project that is $4M amplifies traffic delays and detours for drivers in Machesney Park beginning Thursday. These delays are casing some headaches for the many businesses that line Harlem road where construction is underway.

“More of a slow period for us. But that’s to be expected,” said Blake Hall, Legends Sports Bar and Grill manager. Hall says slow business has been noticeable, but construction is necessary.

“It always has in the past been where we anticipate where there’s going to be less traffic,” said Hall.

Upgrades will bring new driving surfaces for smoother roads, pavement markings for turn lanes and lane separation, and replacing all sidewalks along Harlem. Village leaders say construction is scheduled for finish by October 14, but warns drivers about some “bumps in the road” in their commute starting Thursday.

“If you’re travelling down 159 heading south, we urge you to take 173 or urge you to take Windsor road tomorrow morning on your way to work,” said Chris Dopkins, Machesney Village engineer.

Side street detours will be available to direct drivers to work around the construction. Some of the available side streets will be Elm Avenue, Ranger Rd., and Cadet Rd.

“Number one goal for any project is you know, for everybody to go home to their families at the end of the working day. And that includes you know, everybody who drives through the site, everybody who works in the site, all the support staff on the site,” said Dopkins.

“We are open everyday. With or without the construction we will be here,” said Hall.

Drivers should also expect some side street closures, short left turn lanes, and leaders ask drivers to avoid the area if possible to keep everyone safe.

