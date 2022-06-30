Rockford, Kirkland Fourth of July events may start late, but will go on

STATELINE (WIFR) - Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect Monday afternoon across the stateline, but that’s not stopping local events planned for the evening.

Rockford 4th of July Celebration organizers released an update around 1:30 p.m. on the evening’s schedule via Facebook saying “Our parade may be a bit postponed, but we will march on, rain or not. Lightening or monsoon would be the only big factor for us to cancel.”

Motorcycles will kick things off at 5:10 p.m. followed by the Jeep parade at 5:20 p.m. and the main body of the parade at 5:30 p.m.

The post explained that due to the amount of planning, street closures and police presence, the parade cannot be rescheduled. For more information on Monday’s traffic patterns, click here.

Davis Park opened for festivities at 4 p.m. boasting food, live entertainment, a kids area and plenty of room for viewing the fireworks. Adults pay $5 admission and kids age 5 and under are free.

Organizers say the annual fireworks display will continue this evening, no matter what the weather looks like. “Due to the size of our Pyro show and the amount of shells in our show, it cannot be postponed. Once the shells are loaded in the mortars, It must be fired. Rain or no rain.”

The Kirkland Lions Club also released an update on local Fourth of July plans via Facebook, posting “Our festival today is still going on...our fireworks are on for tonight.” Lions Club members went on to send prayers to the families and victims from Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. They ask all Monday night attendees to “please appreciate and respect one another tonight and always.”

