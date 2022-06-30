Man involved in Rockford casino shooting dies from injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man who was shot by responding officers during a May incident at the Rockford casino died from his injuries on Thursday.

Nearly four weeks ago, Rockford police received a call reporting a man with a gun at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.

That day, two Rockford police officers and one Winnebago County deputy located Bradley Thompkins, 51, who fired one shot in the air before lowering and pointing his weapon at officers in the parking lot. Then, officers shot Thompkins.

Thompkins was taken a local area hospital in critical condition and The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force took the lead investigating the officer involved shooting.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information is being shared at this time.

