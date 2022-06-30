Advertisement

Man involved in Rockford casino shooting dies from injuries

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man who was shot by responding officers during a May incident at the Rockford casino died from his injuries on Thursday.

Nearly four weeks ago, Rockford police received a call reporting a man with a gun at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.

That day, two Rockford police officers and one Winnebago County deputy located Bradley Thompkins, 51, who fired one shot in the air before lowering and pointing his weapon at officers in the parking lot. Then, officers shot Thompkins.

Thompkins was taken a local area hospital in critical condition and The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force took the lead investigating the officer involved shooting.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information is being shared at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Fire takes life of Lena woman, injures husband.
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

Latest News

Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
A discrepancy in ballot numbers results in an investigation to certify results from Tuesday's...
Investigation launched after vote discrepancy in Winnebago County
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move