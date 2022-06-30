Advertisement

Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Responders were searching around Killbuck Creek Wednesday after a kayaker called 911 saying that him and his two fellow kayakers became lost and disoriented as night fell. The caller provided rough GPS coordinates from his phone, which helped aid in the search as Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Departments combed the area around the creek. Responders found the three kayakers after roughly 20 minutes of searching. Blackhawk and New Milford Fire personnel escorted the kayakers back to their original launch point along the creek, where their car was waiting for them nearby. The individuals were found safe and with no injuries.

