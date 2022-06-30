Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient saluted in Illinois with flag lowering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Flags will be flown at half-staff in Illinois from Thursday evening to sunset Sunday, July 3 to honor American hero, Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Woody is the nation’s last remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

He served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945 by President Truman for his, “valiant devotion to duty” and service above self as he “enabled his company to reach its objective.”

When Woody returned home, he continued to serve as a Veterans Service Representative with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and as the Commandant of the Veterans Home in Barboursville, W. Va.

His namesake foundation is dedicated to supporting Gold Star Families, and Illinois houses one of the 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Naperville, Ill. with two other planned monuments for Springfield and Great Lakes.

One of the greatest generations of military service, World War II veterans model selfless commitment to others, both veterans in combat, returning home and families who suffer the greatest sacrifice. Woody’s service will not be forgotten.

