Landlord demands stronger emergency rental assistance program

STATELINE (WIFR) - The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created to help those who struggle financially from the pandemic, but one landlord feels they’ve lost more than they’ve gained.

To qualify for assistance, residents must prove they were directly impacted by COVID but Mary O’Sullivan-Snyder, an independently owned landlord, says that’s hard to prove and landlords like her couldn’t get money from their tenants.

Landlords like Mary O’Sullivan-Snyder lost thousands of dollars worth of rent. She says it started when tenants took advantage of the eviction moratorium.

“We’re talking about a year’s worth of rent gone,” says O’Sullivan-Snyder. “When it came time to make some landlords whole as they promised with these millions of dollars that had been provided. They said I’m sorry they have to qualify now.”

With the current Emergency Rental Assistance Program ending Thursday, O’Sullivan-Snyder believes any new assistance programs should be transparent for landlords and tenants.

“They should be made whole. Whether or not those people qualify for COVID is not a landlord’s fault.”

Owen Carter works with the City of Rockford Health and Human Services to help residents get financial assistance. He says both parties should fill out an application

“It’s very much a two-prong system. It’s not simply the resident that has to complete a portion there’s also a landlord portion so the landlord and the resident are working together and payment is made directly to the landlord and not to the resident,” says Carter.

Carter says several residents applied for assistance and while he looks forward to the next program scheduled for July, improvements are needed.

“We don’t know what that will entail. We knew would we intend or we hope to think that it’ll be similar, but we’re waiting to see which particular school that comes out.”

“The proof should be on the fact that we lost money, not on whether the tenant was legit or not,” says O’Sullivan-Snyder.

Carter says they will have a clearer picture of qualifications and how much federal funding will be secured later this week.

Those who qualify for financial assistance for the current program have until 5 p.m. tomorrow to submit their application online.

