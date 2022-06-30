Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
June 30 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 30 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Missing Rockford woman’s van found abandoned, police continue to search
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois Primary Election results
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Latest News
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
Leaders talk about voting and redrawn districts
Leaders talk about redrawn districts
Governor Pritzker signs legislation to increase access healthy foods in schools