Investigation launched after vote discrepancy in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office is investigating after several election judges discovered “a discrepancy” while reviewing the unofficial results of certain referendum questions from the June 28 Primary election.

“This type of instance is exactly why we have up to two weeks to certify election results,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow in a press release. “We are looking into the potential error, and will work diligently to recount any necessary ballots to ensure the integrity of this election.”

According to the county, the Clerk’s Office is working to confirm that the candidate races were not impacted. Staff and bi-partisan representatives will be working over the course of the next two weeks to review all necessary ballots. Once results are certified, they will be posted at winnebagocountyclerk.com.

