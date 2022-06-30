Hotter day in store Thursday with hit-or-miss rain chances to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ll turn a bit hotter on Thursday with another day of 90s arriving in the Stateline before a more summer-like and calmer pattern will be in store for July 4th weekend. Plus there are rain chances and we’ll take any rain we can because drought potential is still there.

Highs in the lower 90s are likely on Thursday but this will be a one-day event. Thursday will also be breezy with southwest winds gusting 30-35 miles per hour at times. It’s also of note that Thursday should be the day you avoid outdoor burning. There is an elevated fire danger because of our very dry grounds and gusty winds that can spread fire rather quickly. It’ll be a sunny day, too.

It will be a bit breezy on Thursday and it won't be the best day to do any outdoor burning with the dry grounds and winds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It'll be hotter with the gusty SW winds Thursday with highs getting into the lower 90s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a dry Thursday, Friday will start off wet with some rain. Unfortunately, this doesn’t look like it will be a beneficial rain as it’ll be some light showers and isolated thunderstorms. No washouts will be expected nor will severe weather. But having the umbrella handy for Friday morning’s commute may be a good idea. The rain will move out rather quickly and we should see some sunshine and an overall nice Friday night ahead. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s.

There are rain chances Friday morning with a few storms possible but those will exit quickly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There are rain chances Friday morning with a few storms possible but those will exit quickly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll gradually get hotter each day through the holiday weekend, too. Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and Sunday looks pretty similar with perhaps a few more clouds late. The weekend will be great but we are looking at a rain chance for July 4th itself on Monday but absolutely nothing is set in stone.

Temperatures remaining somewhat consistent in the upper 80s and lower 90s for days through the July 4th holiday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Currently, the forecast calls for high temperatures near 90° with scattered showers and storms. The day itself we’re thinking will not be a complete washout but you bet we’ll be fine-tuning that forecast in the days ahead. After that, next week luckily does come with needed rain chances with some storms at times not being out of the question.

Independence Day looks to be hotter with a slight rain chance. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Hit-or-miss rain chance are around for Friday morning and then again late Sunday and late Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is good news because our rainfall deficit for the month and the year as a whole continues. We’re nearly three inches below the normal month-to-date rainfall with that deficit getting bigger before June ends.

Our rainfall deficit unfortunately continues to increase. The newest drought monitor releases Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.