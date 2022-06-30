Governor Pritzker signs legislation to increase access healthy foods in schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker signed a legislation that will increase healthy food options in school across the state.

This will provide Illinois children with nutritious meals and maintaining a healthy learning environment.

“Illinois students deserve healthy, sustainable food options at every turn...with this legislation, Illinois’ schools will be able to serve nutritious food options without having to jump through unnecessary, bureaucratic hoops.”” said Governor J.B Pritzker.

The legislation encourages school districts to give preference to contracts to promote the health and well-being of students with local food products and value the welfare of animals.

Gov. Pritzker established the Healthy Food Access Program earlier this month which expands healthy foods in undeserved areas.

The law will take effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.