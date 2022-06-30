Cpl. Nathan Carlson returns home in honor

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Harlem graduate turned Marine who tragically lost his life this month is being escorted home on Thursday.

Corporal Nathan Carlson was participating in a Marine training exercise on June 8 when is Osprey crashed, taking his life.

Thursday, Nathan completed his journey home, lead by a procession of hundreds of vehicles travelling from O’Hare airport to Loves Park city hall.

Friends and family of Carlson describe him as someone who always wanted to help others.

“Nathan was one of those guys that would always make sure his friends had what they needed. He would look them up, he would help them if they were having difficulty here or there. Nathan was a guy who lifted everybody up,” said John Cabello, family friend of the Carlson’s.

A 2019 graduate from Harlem high school, Nathan captained the swim team. According to his family, it was always Carlson’s dream of becoming a Marine, following in the footsteps of his father, and his dream became a reality in August of 2019.

In April of 2021 he was deployed to Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, followed by a stint at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

When he returned, he married the love of his life, Emily.

Multiple businesses including Mission Barbecue and Blue 815 have rallied behind the Carlson family in their time of need. Keith McDonald, Nathan’s uncle, says he’s overwhelmed by the amount of support.

“The outpouring of love in the community has been unbelievable. We’ve had so many donations and people dropping things off in the house, and the Jamie Cox foundation and Blue 815 and so many great partners that are with us in helping make sure we honor Nathan,” McDonald told 23 News.

