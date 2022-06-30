Advertisement

Cpl. Nathan Carlson returns home in honor

The 2019 Harlem high school grad died during a Marine training exercise on June 8, 2022.
The 2019 Harlem high school grad died during a Marine training exercise on June 8, 2022.(WIFR)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Harlem graduate turned Marine who tragically lost his life this month is being escorted home on Thursday.

Corporal Nathan Carlson was participating in a Marine training exercise on June 8 when is Osprey crashed, taking his life.

Thursday, Nathan completed his journey home, lead by a procession of hundreds of vehicles travelling from O’Hare airport to Loves Park city hall.

Friends and family of Carlson describe him as someone who always wanted to help others.

“Nathan was one of those guys that would always make sure his friends had what they needed. He would look them up, he would help them if they were having difficulty here or there. Nathan was a guy who lifted everybody up,” said John Cabello, family friend of the Carlson’s.

A 2019 graduate from Harlem high school, Nathan captained the swim team. According to his family, it was always Carlson’s dream of becoming a Marine, following in the footsteps of his father, and his dream became a reality in August of 2019.

In April of 2021 he was deployed to Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, followed by a stint at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

When he returned, he married the love of his life, Emily.

Multiple businesses including Mission Barbecue and Blue 815 have rallied behind the Carlson family in their time of need. Keith McDonald, Nathan’s uncle, says he’s overwhelmed by the amount of support.

“The outpouring of love in the community has been unbelievable. We’ve had so many donations and people dropping things off in the house, and the Jamie Cox foundation and Blue 815 and so many great partners that are with us in helping make sure we honor Nathan,” McDonald told 23 News.

A link to Nathan’s obituary can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway
Fire takes life of Lena woman, injures husband.
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

Latest News

Mifepristone is used, together with another medication called misoprostol, to end an early...
Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Man involved in Rockford casino shooting dies from injuries
A discrepancy in ballot numbers results in an investigation to certify results from Tuesday's...
Investigation launched after vote discrepancy in Winnebago County