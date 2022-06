ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 90′s. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow in the middle 80′s. Close to 90 on both Saturday and Sunday. 90 on the 4th of July with a few clouds and thunderstorm chances overnight.

