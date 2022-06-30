Advertisement

AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten

The potential move would be the first major realignment for the conference since Maryland and Rutgers joined as full members in 2014
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports.

A person who has been briefed on the discussions between USC, UCLA and the Big Ten said the schools have taken steps to request an invitation to join the conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school’s talks with the Big Ten have not been made public. The move would come as soon as 2024 and increase Big Ten membership to 16 schools.

