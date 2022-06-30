Abortion services clinic could open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A doctor once connected to a now-closed abortion clinic in central Rockford plans to open a clinic at another site in the Forest City where it will prescribe abortion pills.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, an obstetrician and gynecologist, is the chief executive officer for Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, one of four clinics in Wisconsin that provided abortion services before last week’s Supreme Court ruling which put abortion rights in the hands of each state.

Dr. Christensen confirmed to 23 News that on June 13, he purchased a building in the 600 block of Auburn Street for $75,000. He wants to turn the structure into a clinic that provides services including prescribing medication for abortions. He says he hopes to have it operational by July 5.

For several years, Dr. Christensen operated the Northern Illinois Women’s Center, which was the region’s only abortion clinic, in the 1400 block of Broadway. He took over the clinic in 2004 following the death of the center’s founder – Dr. Richard Ragsdale.

Christensen says he relinquished control several years later, and the facility closed in 2012 after facing multiple fines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In a Facebook post about a week ago, Affiliated Medical Services alerted patients it would no longer offer abortion services, but that clinic staff was attempting to “reestablish a way to provide care for our patients via Illinois.”

The Life & Family Evangelization Office of the Rockford Diocese, issued a letter to its members – alerting them about Christensen’s plans. We reached out to the group, which refused to comment on the sale and future plans. In its letter, LIFE office urged members to being praying immediately to prevent the opening of this clinic.

