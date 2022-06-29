Yunk projected to win the Boone County Sheriffs race

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With Sheriff Dave Ernest set to retire, the candidate pool really opened up for other officers to throw their hats in the ring. Republican candidates for county sheriff battled it out, with Scott Yunk beating out Brian Wadsworth and Oda Poole. With all precincts reporting, Yunk currently leads with 73% of the vote.

The 4 year veteran of the Boone County Sheriffs office was full of praise for his community when 23 News spoke to him on Tuesday evening.

“It’s been what 16, 17 months? We’ve been putting in the work to get to this point. So we’re happy with the support, we’re very humbled by the support that we’ve had throughout these 17 months and we’re very blessed where we’re at tonight,” he said.

There was no Democratic candidate for County Sheriff. Meaning, if results hold, Yunk could run against only independents or write-ins in November.

