Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its

Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (right).(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheez-Its for two items that are being tested out on the menu at a single location in California.

The first is the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Topping the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

That’s selling for $2.49.

The second new item is a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It cracker.

It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes. It’s selling for $4.29.

Right now, these meals are only available for the next two weeks at a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

