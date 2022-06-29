Storms possible late evening, though far from guaranteed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For several hours beginning late Tuesday afternoon, our eyes had been focused on storms rapidly developing over Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.

As expected, these once-severe storms took a right turn early Tuesday evening, and began a trek southeastward toward the Stateline. That trek continues, though with the loss of sunlight, a rapid weakening trend has occurred, and storms are no longer severe.

That said, it still remains a decent bet that these storms hold together long enough to give at least parts, perhaps even a healthy portion, of the Stateline some much needed rainfall in the 11:00pm to 1:00am timeframe.

Storms may hold together to bring us some rain late Tuesday evening, though they will be quickly weakening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, quiet weather takes center stage once again, with sun-splashed skies expected to dominate both Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, the gradual warming trend that began Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s will continue. It’s expected that Wednesday temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s, while lower to middle 90s are in store Thursday. The good news, though, is that humidity is not expected to be a major factor at all this go-around. Heat index values both Wednesday and Thursday will mirror air temperatures or be only a degree or two higher.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Wednesday, allowing for temperatures to continue their steady warming trend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday are heading for the upper 80s, though humidity will remain very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another sun-splashed sky is ahead of us on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll head into the 90s Thursday, though humidity is to remain tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next rain chance is to come with a cold front either very late Thursday night or early Friday. While this may represent the best rainfall chances for the rest of the week, it’ll hardly be a game changer. Showers and storms are likely to be quite scattered, and rainfall amounts are likely to be on the light side, and that’s IF rain is actually to occur.

Not much rain is to come over the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beside Tuesday night's small chances for rain, the next chance doesn't come until late Thursday night or early Friday. Even those chances are suspect. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This, of course, does not bode well for the drought situation evolving for a second straight summer. As of Tuesday afternoon, our rainfall deficit for June was closing in on three inches, and for 2022 to-date, we’re nearly five inches in the hole.

With another dry day in the books Tuesday, our rainfall deficits continue to grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s at least some reason for optimism in the longer range forecast, though. While the pattern looks to remain very warm, if not downright hot, through the end of next week, the pattern does look to turn more active, with several chances for storms in the forecast on a daily basis beginning on Monday. It won’t immediately end any drought concerns, but it could at least put them on pause for a time.

Warmth is to go nowhere in the next week and a half, likely longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's some reason for optimism that the pattern may turn more active longer range, giving us beneficial rain at long last. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.