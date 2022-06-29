State Sen. Dave Syverson defeats challenger Eli Nicolosi in 35th District race

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson’s time in Springfield isn’t done yet as he beat Republican challenger Eli Nicolosi in the primary election for Illinois’ 35th District seat.

As of this writing, 85% of the precincts are reporting with Syverson getting 75% of the vote. Syverson says, “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve. It’s something I never take lightly. I know the pain people are going through. We need more of us going down there fighting for common sense, and smaller government. The path right now isn’t working and we need to turn directions.”

The newly redrawn 35th District includes sections of Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties. It now includes less than ten percent of Rockford.

Syverson has been in the state senate for 30 years and emphasized in his campaign many of the projects that were completed with funds like the Hard Rock Casino along with several roads, bridges and more. His challenger, Eli Nicolosi is the chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee and had a goal to bring term limits to Springfield.

Before the election, Nicolosi was hit with a letter of no confidence from Winnebago County Republicans and another letter signed by Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, Sheriff Gary Caruana and Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury showed Nicolosi’s marital problems and called for him to step down as party chairman. There is also an investigation ongoing about potential forged signatures at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Rockford where residents say members of the Nicolosi Campaign forged signatures to have some appear twice.

Nicolosi has responded to the allegations but it remains under investigation by the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office.

