State politicians shared primary ballot with important issues on Tuesday

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Which politicians would make the ballot in November weren’t the only choice voters made Tuesday. Here’s a look at what voters saw on their June 28 ballot across the Stateline:

Loves Park Municipal Retailers’ & Occupation Tax: Shall the corporate authorities of the City of Loves Park be authorized to continue to levy a Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax & and a Municipal Service Occupation Tax at a rate of 1% until June 30, 2034?

This would continue investment in public infrastructure, including repairs maintenance, improvements and reconstruction of roads, drainage systems, pedestrian and bike facilities and water systems.

“We’re still trying to catch up because there was such a long period. of time that we patch a road instead of rebuilding it and those kinds of things. There are still quite a few roads that need a lot of attention, but we’re working on them.” says Mayor Greg Jury.

YES: 93% (1,051 votes)

NO: 7% (80 votes)

37% Reporting

North Park Fire Protection District Bonds: Shall bonds of the North Park Fire Protection District in the amount of $5,000,000 be issued to finance improvements to & within the District and the payment of the expenses incident thereto?

The North Park Fire Protection District wants to get rid of two of its three fire stations and replace them with one centrally located station in the 1000 block of Harlem Road. The cost of the centralized location could cost district taxpayers between $35-$70 more a year.

“Now’s the time to invest in the future and invest in our firefighters and try to increase the safety of our citizens by having a station in the center of our area to reduce response time and do our best to protect those that we serve,” says Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom.

YES: 97% (796 votes)

NO: 3% (24 votes)

50% Reporting

Northwest Fire Protection District Tax Rate: Shall the Northwest Fire Protection District be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes & have an additional tax of .10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property?

If approved, this will help the department update its equipment to keep up with technology changes over the years.

“Right now our biggest need is a new fire engine. One of our engines here is approaching 25 years old. The cost of a new engine these days can be upwards of three-quarters of a million dollars, which is a large amount of money for a fire department to fork out,” says Northwest Fire Chief Jerry Caskey.

YES: 97% (282 votes)

NO: 3% (10 votes)

60% Reporting

Pecatonica/Seward Assessment District Limiting Rate: Shall the limiting rate for the Pecatonica/Seward Multi-Township Assessment District be increased an additional amount equal to .0128% above the limiting rate for levy year 2021 and .0630% of the equalized value for levy year 2022?

YES: 4% (38 votes)

NO: 96% (870 votes)

50% Reporting

River Bluff Nursing Home Advisory Question: Shall the County of Winnebago increase the amount levied by the County from 0.0445% to 0.1% for the purpose of maintaining River Bluff Nursing Home?

It’s been 33 years since the last levy and if approved, would bring in an extra $2.2 million a year.

“We really need a place for our seniors. Because we have end to end of the life care. And it’s their home, it could be the last home they ever have. And so we need to bring our budget up to speed and quit making them suffer the way they are,” says 13th District Alderperson Angie Goral.

YES: 76% (15,352 votes)

NO: 24% (4,730 votes)

48% Reporting

Village of Durand Municipal Retirement Fund: Shall the Village of Durand be authorized to levy a new tax for the purpose of covering the Village’s Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund employer contribution & have an additional tax of 0.2318% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property?

YES: 92% (172 votes)

NO: 8% (44 votes)

50% Reporting

Orangeville CUSD #203 Proposition to Increase the Limiting Rate: Shall the limiting rate for Orangeville CUSD #203 be increased by an additional amount equal to 1.0% above the limiting rate for levy year 2020?

YES: 59% (407 votes)

NO: 41% (283 votes)

100% Reporting

Polo CUSD #222 Elect Board Members At Large : Shall members of the Board of Education of Polo CUSD #222 be elected at large & without restriction by area of residence within said School District?

YES: 45% (20 votes)

NO: 55% (24 votes)

100% Reporting

