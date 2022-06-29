Advertisement

Sorensen, King land nominations for 17th Congressional District seat

Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) will go head to head on November 8, 2022.
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The votes are in and the candidates for Illinois 17th Congressional District have been chosen.

Eric Sorensen (D) slid into victory Tuesday night with 38% of the votes against five other candidates, including former State Rep. Litesa Wallace who ended the night with 23% of the vote.

After Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced in April that she would not run for re-election, Democratic voters turned to Sorensen to take on GOP front-runner, Esther Joy King (R).

King ran against Bustos in the 2020 General Election and this time around, defeated little known candidate Charlie Helmick in the Republican primary.

Both Sorensen and King will compete in November for the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District seat, which includes most of northern Illinois and parts of Rockford.

