RVC Softball celebrates eighth-straight NJCAA DIII National Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday dozens gathered at the RVC Student Center to celebrate the RVC Softball as they brought home their eighth-consecutive national title.

“I’d say it feels pretty good, I’m just glad–I’m really thankful actually for the past two years that I’ve spent here, I’ve gotten to know a lot of great girls and this year was extra special because obviously it’s the last one in D3 and this year everyone just meshed together and had really good teammates this year,” RVC shortstop Kelli Riordan said.

Now, the program and athletic department turn their attention to the move up to the NJCAA Division II level for the 2022-23 season. Even with the increase in competition, the team feels confident about their future.

“For me as a coach, when one season is completed, the focus lies on how we’re going to do it again and that’s been the focus coming off the bus from Syracuse is how are we going to get the opportunity to do it again,” RVC Softball Co-Head Coach Darin Monroe said.

“I know they could easily do it next year, they’re going to be so good and Monroe prepares us for that and it’s exciting to see Rock Valley increase and knowing they’ll have that success at the next level,” Riordan said.

